Gillian Anderson delights fans after revealing natural hair in makeup-free photo The Sex Education star let her hair down on Instagram – quite literally!

Gillian Anderson recently shared a gorgeous makeup-free photo on social media, and it caused quite the reaction! The Sex Education star has been wearing her hair up in her latest posts, but in the recent snapshot, she wore it down in a stylish sleeked-back look.

Comments soon followed, with many followers complimenting her look. "You're so beautiful thank you so much for the hair update," one wrote, while another commented: "She finally lets her hair down for the crazy fans [love heart emoji]." A third added: "Thank you for this hair update, you look amazing."

Gillian has gone through many hair transformations over the years, and recently reminded her followers of her X-Files character Dana Scully's iconic red hair after sharing a throwback photo of herself in the hit show. In the photo, Gillian was seen working in a lab, and she wrote in the caption: "Ahead of the times double duty."

Gillian Anderson delighted fans with her natural hair look

During her time on The X-Files, Gillian dyed her hair red for the character, but when she reprised her role for The X-Files revival, she ended up wearing a wig instead because she was also working on The Fall, where her character Detective Stella Gibson has blonde hair. The star was told that the process would likely cause her hair to fall out if she had coloured it too many times.

The star dyed her hair red during her time on The X-Files

And while Gillian in recent years has sported blonde hair, she is neither a natural blonde or a red head – but a brunette. The star made the admission during an interview with Us Weekly. She said: "My hair is neither red nor blonde, but a very boring mousy brown."

Most recently on social media, Gillian shared photos of herself on the set of The Fall, to celebrate its successful launch on Netflix. The hit show is currently the most top-viewed programme on the streaming channel, much to the delight of the actress.

She wrote: "Heard The Fall is currently a top-viewed programme on @netflixuk again. I mean??!! Woo hoo. "What a fantastic show to be part of. Stella (& her wardrobe) (& her appetite) will always be a fav." [sic].

