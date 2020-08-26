Angelina Jolie's children to follow in famous parents' footsteps? Brad Pitt speaks out The Maleficent star shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are doting parents to six children, who have been splitting their time between their mum and dad's houses during lockdown.

And while the former celebrity couple have done their best to keep their kids out of the public eye during their childhood, things could well change in the future.

Back in February, Brad revealed he wouldn't be against any of his children following in his footsteps in the entertainment industry in the future.

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals devastating news for daughter Vivienne during lockdown

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie makes rare red carpet appearance with all her children

The star made the confession at the Oscars during an interview backstage at the event with the Mexico Informer.

He was asked how he would feel if any of his brood wanted to become actors. "We can have that conversation once they are 18!" he said.

Brad Pitt revealed he would support his children if they became actors

"I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. Then I think it's about guiding as you can.

"But sure, why not."

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals disadvantage her children face growing up in the public eye

Angelina and Brad are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Doting dad Brad dedicated his Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood to his kids. He said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you."

Angelina Jolie with Maddox and Zahara

Earlier in the month, Angelina gave an insight into their children's experience during the coronavirus pandemic, and they sound just like any other family!

She told E!'s Daily Pop that she is enjoying the "chaos of lockdown" and seeing her kids together. "We're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea – lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pyjamas, robes, snacks," she said.

Angelina is also experiencing the same problems as every other parent working from home, admitting: "I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things.

"You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

The kids are no doubt finding plenty to entertain themselves too, and Angelina previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian.

"Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.