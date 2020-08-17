Angelina Jolie makes sweet revelation about daughter Shiloh in rare interview The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina Jolie tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye, but on Monday, the Hollywood star opened up about her close bond with her daughter Shiloh, 14, while talking about her latest movie, The One and Only Ivan. The Maleficent star was talking exclusively to ET and her co-star Brooklynn Prince, ten, in a video call, when she revealed how her teenager introduced her to the story. "Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it," she explained. "I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and talked about why she loved it."

Being an award-winning actress has its perks too, as Angelina then decided to find out whether the book was being made into a film.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh inspired her latest film role

She said: "Then, I inquired if it was being made – as you do – into a film, and I found out that it was kind of in the works but kind of hadn't been figured out."

Angelina went on to become one of the producers of the film. "It's a very special story," she said. "It's an important true story and I think that resonates with all of us."

In The One and Only Ivan, Angelina voices an elephant named Stella, who looks after an abandoned elephant called Ruby (voiced by Brookynn) inside a circus at the Big Top Mall.

The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

Joining the cast are Sam Rochwell, who voices Ivan the Gorilla, as well as Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren.

The film is based on the novel by K. A. Applegate, and was inspired by the true story of a gorilla called Ivan who was kept in a cage for over 20 years, but learnt how to express himself through watercolour painting.

As well as promoting her new film, Angelina has been busy looking after her six children during lockdown.

The star has been isolating at her home in LA with Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox. There is no doubt that the children are keeping themselves occupied while staying at home too.

Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

