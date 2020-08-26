Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis identical to famous mum in incredible school photo The Hollywood star shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore's genes are strong! The Hollywood star shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, and her eldest child Rumer is her double. Demi's school photo from her yearbook has been released by MyHeritage, and the pair look incredibly similar.

The Ghost actress attended Fairfax High School after moving to West Hollywood, California, at the age of 15. She stayed there until her junior year, leaving aged 16.

The star went on to sign up with a modelling agency, which led her to enroll in drama classes, kick-starting the beginning of her successful career.

READ: Angelina Jolie's children to follow in famous parents' footsteps? Brad Pitt speaks out

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Demi Moore undergoes incredible transformation!

Over the years, Demi has starred in films including Blame it on Rio, No Small Affair, About Last Night and Ghost, alongside Patrick Swayze, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Other big roles followed, including Nothing But Trouble, A Few Good Men, and Now and Then. In 1996, Demi received her second Golden Globe nomination as Best Actress for her role in If These Walls Could Talk.

READ: The powerful meaning behind Meghan Markle's latest outfit

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer looks just like her famous mum's school photo

Following a hiatus in the acting industry to raise her children, Demi returned in 2000 to star in Passion of Mind. In more recent years, the actress has starred in Flawless, Another Happy Day and Very Good Girls.

The star's personal life has also made headlines over the years. Demi welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with Bruce, before separating in 1998. Demi went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but they filed for divorce in 2012.

Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis with their daughters and Emma Hemming

During the coronavirus pandemic, the actress has been enjoying spending quality time with her children, and were isolating for several months in Idaho, along with Bruce.

Bruce - who went on to marry Emma Hemming and welcome two young daughters, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, with the model - had been pictured with his daughters and ex-wife, while Emma was still in Los Angeles.

Scout later explained their unusual setup, revealing Emma and the two girls were supposed to be coming to Idaho too but got stuck in California after Evelyn stood on a hypodermic needle in a park.

She said on the podcast, Dopey: "My stepmum had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so she stayed in LA with my little sisters."

Demi's photo was used with the MyHeritage In Color™ tool, which automatically brings black-and-white photos to life. To use the tool, you simply need to upload your black-and-white image onto MyHeritage and it will automatically colourise the image in just a few seconds.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.