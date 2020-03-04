Demi Moore has been keeping busy over the past few weeks, doing something remarkable for two puppies in need. The Ghost actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had recently fostered two puppies, who had been abandoned with three other dogs. Demi revealed that she temporarily looked after them at her home before they were adopted by new owners, and opened up about their heartbreaking backstory, where they were found in a bin. Ashton Kutcher's ex-wife shared some gorgeous photos of herself with the puppies, and wrote in the caption: "So lucky to have been able to foster these two little cuties from @hollywood_huskies!"

Demi Moore fostered two puppies after they were abandoned in a bin

The mother-of-three continued: "Found dumped in a trash bin outside Bakersfield :( Although these two have already been adopted, there are still three other similar pups available! Swipe to see them and reach out to @hollywood_huskies or HollywoodHuskies.org if interested! There are so many beautiful pups in need of loving homes." Many of Demi's celebrity friends were quick to like her post, including Jennifer Aniston, who is also passionate about rescuing animals.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional post about grief

The Hollywood star's daughters helped her look after the two puppies

The charity Demi had gone to in order to look after the puppies, Hollywood Huskies, also thanked the star and her three daughters for their kindness. The message read: "You and your daughters are true angels! We are so thankful and humbled you've fostered and loved and cared for our girls so beautifully! We hope this inspires more people to help foster and adopt more dogs in need. Thank you so, so, so, much!" It's no surprise that Demi's daughters were on hand to help look after the puppies.

READ: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside Stormi's bedroom

The actress is incredibly close to her children; Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Demi is often pictured with her daughters on social media, and while they are the best of friends now, they previously opened up about their fractured relationship while Demi was married to Ashton.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk in 2019, Rumer said that her two sisters didn't talk to their mum for three years, and that she had acted as a mediator between the family. Now, things couldn't be better for Demi and her girls. On Valentine's Day, the actress paid tribute to her daughters on Instagram, and shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of them all together. In the caption, she wrote: "My forever Valentines."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.