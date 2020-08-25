Demi Moore posts steamy photo to promote sexy podcast and fans go wild The star launched a podcast during lockdown

Demi Moore wowed her fans with her latest Instagram post in which she appeared to be completely nude!

The Hollywood icon, 57, posted the snapshot to her social media to promote her erotic podcast, Dirty Diana, and she left little to the imagination.

Demi was crouched down in a steamy bathroom, writing the name of her show on the glass, and although she had placed her arms and legs strategically her followers couldn’t help but notice her lack of clothing.

"What a great photo," wrote one fan, with a string of fire and heart emojis. Others called her "sexy" and the picture "gorgeous" while more commended her on the first season of her podcast.

The six-part show was produced by Demi - who starred in it too - and tells the story of a woman in a dying marriage, who secretly runs an erotic website for female fantasies.

The story was inspired by the director, Shauna Feste’s, own real-life marriage and her reconciliation with her husband.

Demi was promoting her podcast Dirty Diana

The podcast received rave reviews and Demi admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that it definitely shifted her boundaries.

"Within myself there’s a certain shyness," she said. "I’m really happy that this is pushing me out of my own comfort zone."

In addition to working on the show, Demi, has also spent the COVID-19 lockdown with her daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, Demi and the girls were all isolating in Idaho with their dad, Bruce Willis, who left his wife, Emma Hemming, and two other young daughters, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, in Los Angeles.

Demi was isolating in Idaho with her ex-husband Bruce Willis

Scout explained the unusual living situation, revealing Emma and the two girls were supposed to be coming to Idaho too but got stuck in California after Evelyn stood on a hypodermic needle in a park.

She said on the podcast, Dopey: "My Stepmum had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stemma staying in LA with my little sisters."

