Ashton Kutcher has given an amazing insight into his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore's daughters. The actor was stepdad to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah for eight years, and even though he has now re-married, they are still very much part of his life. Appearing on Monday night's episode of WTF With Marc Maron, Ashton said of the girls: "Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school." He added: "I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honouring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

The Hollywood star also praised their father, Bruce Willis, and said that he has nothing but respect for him. "I think you try, but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honoured Bruce and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them. But they do and it's great," he said. On Demi, Ashton admitted that they don't hang out anyonre, but that they are "good".

Now, Ashton is a doting dad to two children, who he shares with wife Mila Kunis. The pair are the proud parents to daughter Wyatt, five, and son Dimitri, three. After welcoming their first child, Mila shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Ashton was a hands-on dad, but admitted that it was her who was up all night during the first few months. When their second child came along, Mila opened up about the jump from having one baby to two, telling Marie Claire in 2017: "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I'm ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I'm happy."

Ashton and Mila keep their children out of the spotlight and are ensuring that they grow up appreciative of their lifestyle. In 2017, the celebrity couple revealed they wouldn't be giving their kids Christmas presents because after Wyatt's third Christmas, Mila told Entertainment Today that she thought it was "too much" and that there were too many gifts. While talking on podcast Armchair Expert, meanwhile, Ashton reflected: "My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it. And they'll never know it, because this is the only one that they'll know."

