Nadia Sawalha had a moment of stark realisation this week – and it has left her with mixed emotions. The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Wednesday with a series of throwback photos of her eldest daughter, Maddie. She wrote: "I was suddenly hit with the fact last night that my first born is going to be EIGHTEEN in a few months and quite frankly I'm in shock! Outraged! How the hell has it all come to this?? There doesn't even seem to have been a warning!!!"

The 55-year-old continued: "I didn't become a mum until I was almost 40 and feel so utterly blessed to have two beautiful children. But honestly what didn't I actually take in is that they would blooming grow up! I'm in shock??? I've been such a fool? This only happens to other mums not me?? Why do no one blooming warn me?? I HATE IT!! Any tips anyone for dealing with this seismic shock?!"

Nadia shared a throwback photo ahead of Maddie's 18th birthday

Nadia shares her two girls – Maddie and 13-year-old Kiki – with husband Mark Adderley. Just last month, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. She is also a step-mother to Mark's two daughters from past relationships, Izzy and Fleur.

The Loose Women star pictured with her two daughters

The couple host a podcast together, Confessions of a Modern Parent, in which they frankly discuss the highs and lows of being parents to teens, with a focus on contemporary issues such as drug use and early drinking. The couple also have another podcast, How to Stay Married, So Far, which sees them discuss their marriage and relationship in detail.

Nadia and Mark recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary

The former EastEnders actress homeschools her children – something she regularly talks about. In 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to take her daughters out of school while talking to HELLO!.

The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."