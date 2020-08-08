Nadia Sawalha has shared a joyful video of herself jumping into a pool, and the Loose Women star attached an important message, speaking about the importance of body-positivity and revealing that for years she "never dared" to go on the beach "without wearing a cover-up."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha suffers epic cooking disaster – and you won't believe your eyes

Her touching post garnered praise from fans and famous faces alike, and we have to say, it's certainly worth a read.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares look at never-ending garden

Doting mum Nadia touched upon the importance of being kind to one another, also writing: "I have a dream that my daughters and yours won't have to go through the body fascism so many of us have had to."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha sparks heated debate among fans during Cornwall staycation

Nadia shared the incredible post on Instagram

MORE: Nadia Sawalha praised following shock confession: 'I dieted my way to obesity'

She also revealed that her insecurities started after she was photographed on a beach "years ago", positively adding that she now feels more liberated than ever.

Commenting on her incredible post, Emmerdale star Charley Webb wrote: "I love this! You are SO right. How these people get away with it is beyond me. You look amazing."

Many other fans left comments beneath Nadia's video such as: "You are an inspiration" and "Thank you for this Nadia."

Another added: "You are amazing! This has literally made my day!! Thank you for continuing to spread the message of normality, so refreshing, and by the way, you look stunning in that bikini!"

Nadia's full post read: "Years ago I got papped on a beach in a bikini and the article discussed how I could dare to go on the beach at the size I was. I was a size 14.

"Sadly this [expletive] me up for years... to the point where I literally never ‘dared’ to go on the beach or by the pool again in a bikini again without a cover up on.

"Thank god those days are well and truly in the past! I feel as joyful and liberated in this video as I look!

"FREEDOM from my OWN and OTHERS 'STINKING THINKING' is a wonderful thing.

"I have a dream that my daughters and yours won’t have to go through the body fascism so many of US have had to.

"But that dream can only come true if we all work hard to make a change by being kinder to ourselves and others #letsnotjudgeeachother.

"Ditch the sarongs girls because…

"'Those that mind don’t matter and those that MATTER don’t mind!' Dr Seuss (and NOT Gandhi as I thought for years).

"‘It’s hot there so take off all your clothes!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.