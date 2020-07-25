Nadia Sawalha sparks heated debate among fans during Cornwall staycation The Loose Women star is enjoying a break with husband Mark Adderley

Nadia Sawalha is currently enjoying a beautiful staycation in Cornwall with her husband Mark Adderley.

But among the seaside walks and exploring, the Loose Women star managed to spark a heated debate among her followers after asking a seemingly controversial question – about food!

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares sweet throwback photo with sister – and she looks so different!

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Day In The Life Of Nadia Sawalha During Lockdown

Sharing a photo of herself with two delicious-looking scones in her hands, Nadia asked the dreaded question of which order should you apply the cream and jam.

Taking to Instagram, Nadia penned: "Right I’ve been in Cornwall for almost a week now and we haven’t done the jam cream, cream jam discussion?????? What do you insist upon?? Jam or cream first???"

Needless to say, Nadia's fans were quick to voice their opinions – and it appears to be a pretty equal split. "It's jam and then cream," said one, which Nadia agreed with. "Deffo the cream first!! In my eyes the cream acts like the butter which always goes first..."

MORE: Inside Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha's London home

A third disagreed, saying: "That shouldn't even be a discussion. Jam first. Always." And a fourth added: "100 per cent cream first."

One follower even claimed she almost split from her husband over their differing approach. They said: "OMG we have nearly been divorced over this!! My husband is jam first & I am cream first! Apparently jam first is the Cornish way!!"

Nadia Sawalha shared a series of photos from her holiday with Mark

Last week, Nadia shared snapshots from her ongoing staycation, posing makeup-free with her partner as they cosied up together by a sea cave. "We found our own beautifully carved out by the sea cave without a soul in it and took loads of photos!" the TV favourite wrote.

"To be honest mostly because the light made us look twenty years younger than we are and I'm not gonna lie we loved turning back the lock! But us being us two second in and we were gurning like idiots!"

She continued: "So lovely being away with this one! We already laughed and played more than we have in a long time! A much needed break that we feel so grateful for. Staycations are pretty damn cool. This country of ours has so many beautiful places to visit and @mark_adderley intend to see a lot more of them!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.