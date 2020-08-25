Nadia Sawalha's youngest daughter Kiki turned 14 on Monday, and the Loose Women star ensured her day was a memorable one by presenting her with a stunning birthday cake.

In a nod to Kiki's artistic abilities, the cake was covered in white royal icing with a paint palette in the centre, surrounded by a brush and splashes of colourful paint. And it even featured an upright pot that appeared to be spilling red paint down the side of the cake!

Explaining the special meaning behind the stunning creation – which was not put together by Nadia – the mum-of-two wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Love how many young entrepreneurs there are on Instagram! This cake was made by 16-year-old Izzy! And it was worth every penny! Thank you @bakesbyizzy."

Nadia did not reveal what flavour the sponge was, but the cakemaker's social media page is flooded with photos of giant cookies, cheesecakes and decadent chocolate treats, so we can only imagine what kind of tasty treat lies inside.

Kiki may also have been treated to a homemade cake from her mum, who shared a baking tutorial for carrot cake on Sunday for her No Name Sunday Show with husband Mark Adderley – right in time for her daughter's birthday! The four-tiered cake was shaped into a heart with thick layers of frosting separating the sponge and mini carrots decorating the top.

The Loose Women star also baked a heart-shaped carrot cake over the weekend

Perhaps the 55-year-old has been practising her baking skills ahead of her eldest daughter Maddie's 18th birthday, which she recently revealed was approaching sooner than she expected. Next to a series of throwback photos of her Maddie, she wrote: "I was suddenly hit with the fact last night that my first born is going to be EIGHTEEN in a few months and quite frankly I'm in shock! Outraged! How the hell has it all come to this?? There doesn't even seem to have been a warning!!!"

The doting mum continued: "I didn't become a mum until I was almost 40 and feel so utterly blessed to have two beautiful children. But honestly what didn't I actually take in is that they would blooming grow up! I'm in shock??? I've been such a fool? This only happens to other mums not me?? Why do no one blooming warn me?? I HATE IT!! Any tips anyone for dealing with this seismic shock?!"