Geri Horner heartbroken after beloved pet dog dies The Spice Girls singer's pooch has gone to 'doggie heaven'

Geri Horner shared her heartbreak on Friday after revealing her beloved pet dog Hugo has sadly passed away.

The Spice Girls star shared a sweet video clip of happy moments with Hugo, who she dubbed her "special friend", as she announced his passing on Instagram.

Captioning the adorable images, Geri wrote: "Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly past away to doggie heaven," followed by a sad face emoji.

Geri's husband Christian Horner was among the first to comment, writing: "Hugo we will miss you so much but thank you for being such a good friend."

Many of her followers expressed their sadness over the news, with one writing: "I’m so sorry Geri. I’m sure you gave him the most brilliant life." Another wrote: "So sorry for your loss! May he Rest in Peace!"

Geri Horner's beloved dog Hugo

Hugo has featured in many of Geri's Instagram posts over lockdown, with the mum-of-two sharing some lovely family moments for her fans on social media.

Last month, Geri shared a lovely photo of herself posing in the field, and fans couldn't get over how happy and radiant she looked.

Geri is isolating with husband Christian Horner and their children

In the comments section, one wrote: "You couldn't look happier," while another wrote: "You look so happy!" A third added: "You are literally glowing! And look so beautiful."

The singer lives with husband Christian and her two children, 14-year-old Bluebell, and three-year-old Monty. As well as their country home in Banbury, the family also own a second property in Hertfordshire.

Christian and Geri - who married in 2015 – have been at their Banbury home since the start of the lockdown, and it has more than enough to keep them entertained.

With plenty of land, the couple keep a number of animals at their retreat, including goats and chickens. They are also growing fruit, and recently Geri shared a cute video of Monty helping her to pick some raspberries in the garden.

