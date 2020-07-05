Geri Horner has the most stunning dining room at her Banbury home! The former Spice Girls star shared a glimpse inside the chic interior with a video of her son Monty - but fans were left concerned for the mum-of-two after seeing how he was entertaining himself.

The three-year-old, whom Geri shares with husband Christian Horner, was getting stuck into some messy hand painting as he sat at one of the white leather chairs at their wooden table. Monty was dressed in a long-sleeved blue and pink top to protect his clothing as he planted his brown hands onto a huge sheet of paper in front of him.

"Satisfaction," Geri simply captioned the video on her Instagram Stories, which revealed several other blue, yellow and red balls of paint ready to be smeared across the paper. And while the table was also covered with a protective sheet, fellow parents will understand how easy it is for children to flick paint onto surrounding surfaces!

Geri's son Monty enjoyed an arts and crafts session in the chic white dining room

Lining the back wall behind the little boy was a huge cream dresser with a wooden top and metal handles. On top sat a selection of framed family photos and a matching cream lamp, while what appears to be a huge jukebox sits in the corner of the room. So it looks like the perfect place to entertain guests, assuming the neutral interior remains paint-free following Monty's arts and crafts session!

Geri is also a doting mother to 14-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship and she previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

