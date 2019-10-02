Geri Horner shares rare glimpse inside her beautiful home The former Spice Girl joked around with daughter Bluebell

Geri Horner shared a rare glimpse inside her home on Tuesday night while baking with daughter Bluebell Madonna, 13, and the former Spice Girl has an absolutely gorgeous kitchen, featuring chic grey walls, cloud-coloured cabinets, lovely arched windows looking out into the garden and perhaps most impressive of all, a gigantic kitchen island in the middle of the room complete with sharp white countertops. An elegant surf shack-esque sign can also be seen hanging next to the window that reads: "Love is all you need."

The doting mother-of-two was baking a cake with her eldest child, and the pair seemed to be having plenty of fun getting messy in the kitchen. Describing their creation, Geri hilariously said: "I think this should be called monster dessert. Something with monster in it, because it’s the monster of all desserts. And there's two monsters making it - and were going to see who makes it better." The former Spice Girl also revealed that one of her most treasured baking tips comes from none other than the master of baking himself – Paul Hollywood! The mum-of-two explained: "Paul Hollywood taught me how to roll. You always turn it. Roll, turn it, roll."

Geri shared the video on Instagram

As she was icing the cake, the Wannabe singer even told her followers what the difference between baking and cooking was, and cheekily likened herself to the former: "I think the difference between baking and cooking is baking is sensible and naughty – like me."

MORE: The big secret behind the Spice Girls Tour outfits

Geri's kitchen is the stuff of dreams

MORE: 12 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years

Bluebell can also be heard discussing their delicious-looking desserts, saying: "We're both going to try and do the same thing, and hopefully mine will be better." If the end result is anything to go by, we're sure the two enjoyed a very tasty Tuesday evening.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.