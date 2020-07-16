Geri Horner's fans adore how happy she looks in latest lockdown photo The former Spice Girl has been isolating in the countryside with her family

Geri Horner looks like she is enjoying lockdown to the full! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram this week to share a lovely photo of herself posing in the field, and fans couldn't get over how happy and radiant she looked. In the comments section, one wrote: "You couldn't look happier," while another wrote: "You look so happy!" A third added: "You are literally glowing! And look so beautiful." Geri was dressed in an oversized white jumper and co-ordinating jeans, and wore her hair tied up in a messy bun. The singer lives with husband Christian Horner and her two children, 14-year-old Bluebell, and three-year-old Monty.

VIDEO: Geri Horner lets son Monty do her makeup!

During the lockdown, Geri has been sharing some lovely family photos on social media, and recently posted a very relatable video of Monty entertaining himself while getting stuck into some hand painting. The little boy was doing the messy activity in Geri's chic living room, sitting on one of the white leather chairs at their wooden table, leaving fans concerned for the furniture!

Geri Horner's fans were quick to remark on her radiant and happy appearance

As well as their country home in Banbury, the family also own a second property in Hertfordshire. Christian and Geri - who married in 2015 – have been at their Banbury home since the start of the lockdown, and it has more than enough to keep them entertained.

With plenty of land, the couple keep a number of animals at their retreat, including goats and chickens. They are also growing fruit, and recently Geri shared a cute video of Monty helping her to pick some raspberries in the garden.

Geri is isolating with husband Christian Horner and their children

Geri adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

"With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

