Eamonn Holmes grew up in Belfast, Ireland, and while he often shares a look inside his home with wife and co-This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford, he has kept his childhood home as private as possible. On Monday, though, he took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse of the property, after visiting his 92-year-old mother overseas.

The image showed his mum Josephine Holmes standing at her front door, a dark brown wooden style, with light yellow walls inside and a small glass lampshade hanging overhead. Behind her, there is another wooden door with glass panels leading to another area of the home.

As Josephine waved goodbye, Eamonn captioned the post, "Sorry but got to go mum, see you on the telly in the morning."

Eamonn returned to Belfast at the start of July, after opening up about missing his mum during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram live, he said, "I'm alright like everybody else it’s a bit of Groundhog Day. You try to be productive, you try to do things, but nobody earns any money but you do these things to keep going. The main thing is to keep well. I miss family, I miss not getting back to Belfast. I worry about my mum and all sorts of things like that."

He also shared his concerns for wife Ruth's mother. "She is in a care home, and you know [Ruth] can't visit her – so it's stressful, even for a lot of people. Sometimes you can be induced to the lovely weather, but it's all really an illusion."

Despite having enjoyed his time with his mum in Ireland, Eamonn is no doubt happy to be reunited with his wife Ruth after a couple of days apart, and is now back at their beautiful mansion in Surrey with their teenage son Jack.

