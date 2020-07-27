Eamonn Holmes certainly made the most of his weekend, booking a fleeting trip to Belfast to pay a visit to his elderly mum Josephine.

MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway shares terrifying details of motorway car explosion

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the This Morning presenter shared a heartwarming photo of his mother from their socially-distanced reunion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals how much he's missing his mum

"Sorry but gotta go mum… see you on the telly in the morning," he wrote in the caption. The snap itself saw Josephine wave at her son from the front door, while Eamonn took the heartwarming photo from a distance.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes shares rare family photo with all four of his lookalike children

Fans of the star rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Oh bless her heart. Glad you got to see her. Mums are the most precious thing on this earth." Another remarked: "Lovely that you get to see her Eamonn!"

Eamonn went to see his mum over the weekend

Back in May, Eamonn revealed that these past few months in lockdown had been very "stressful" for both him and his wife Ruth Langsford. Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram Live, the 60-year-old confessed being apart from his mum was certainly one of the most difficult things during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes buys new car - but denies it's for wife Ruth Langsford

"I'm alright like everybody else, it's a bit of Groundhog Day," he said at the time. "You try to be productive, you try to do things… but nobody earns any money but you do these things to [keep going]. The main thing is to keep well. I miss family, I miss not getting back to Belfast. I worry about my mum and all sorts of things like that."

Eamonn pictured previously with his mum

The TV couple, who live in Surrey, have been appearing on This Morning as well as Loose Women each week – which has certainly brought some normality into their lives. They are currently filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, presenting the ITV show from Monday to Thursday.