Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are couple goals in new birthday photo Happy birthday to the MasterChef judge!

John Torode is one lucky man! His wife Lisa Faulkner has paid a heartwarming tribute to him in honour of his 55th birthday on Thursday.

The former EastEnders actress shared a series of gorgeous photos of the MasterChef star from their romantic Dorset staycation – including one snap of the couple looking totally in love.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful husband @johntorodecooks," she gushed in the caption. "You truly are my everything and I love you so very much my best friend my Johno… those eyes."

Many of their friends and fans were quick to send their well wishes, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Happy birthday John, have a wonderful day." Emma Barton remarked: "Happy birthday John." One follower added: "Beautiful pics. You look so much in love."

It seems the pair have travelled to the southwest of England for a mini staycation. "No better place than England in the sunshine," Lisa teased on Tuesday. Moments later, John filmed a cooking segment for This Morning in front of a gorgeous coastline.

Lisa shared this sweet snap on John's birthday

Over the past few weeks, Lisa and John - who married in October - have been keeping fans updated with their day-to-day lives in lockdown. Although, the pair have returned to work since restrictions were eased earlier this month.

Since finding love on Celebrity Masterchef back in 2010, Lisa and John have gone on to front their new cooking series John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, which was recently re-commissioned.

Last month, the actress confessed that the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!"