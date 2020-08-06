John Torode and Lisa Faulkner don floral face masks for first dinner date post lockdown The couple treated themselves to a fancy meal

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner treated themselves to a romantic night out - their first date night away from home since lockdown restrictions were put in place. Heading to the wonderful River Café in West London, the couple donned colourful floral face masks for the special outing on Wednesday.

The following day, Lisa took to her Instagram Stories to update her fans on their lavish meal. "We went out for dinner last night and it's the first time we went out for dinner since March," she explained.

"We went to the River Café. It was amazing, they took our temperature as we walked in and we sat outside. It's the first time I've chose stuff off a menu – and it was incredible!" Sharing her thoughts, she added: "It was really lovely, it felt ok. Not completely normal but pretty normal. Have a good day."

Over the past few weeks, Lisa and John - who married in October - have been keeping fans updated with their day-to-day lives in lockdown. Although, the pair have returned to work since restrictions were eased last month.

Since finding love on Celebrity Masterchef back in 2010, Lisa and John have gone on to front their new cooking series John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, which was recently re-commissioned.

Lisa shared this snap from their date night

In June, the actress confessed that the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!"

She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

