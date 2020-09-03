Jools Oliver shares back to school photo of cherubic son River after expressing concerns The doting mum shares five children with Jamie Oliver

It's a big day in the Oliver household as the youngest member of the family, River, will be attending his first day of school! Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, proud mum Jools Oliver shared an adorable photo of her four-year-old son fast asleep just moments before his big day.

"Wake up sleepy head it's your first day of big school xxx (I mean obviously he has been awake since 5.45...) xxx," Jools wrote in the caption.

The milestone day comes weeks after Jools, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, expressed her nerves about River starting school during a chat with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast.

Asked how she thought he would get on, Jools confessed: "I don't know. He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying."

She added: "And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different… I've never met a child like him."

Jamie and Jools are also parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and Buddy Bear, nine.

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools are five children together

"He is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl, and it's so funny because he and Buddy get on really well but Buddy is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know," continued the doting mum. "I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."

"He is quite OK to leave me, and he is good with other people so we'll just see," she concluded. "I just don't know, it could go either way and I'm thinking: 'I am so worried,' I just really want him to enjoy it so I can relax.'"

