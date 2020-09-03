Georgia Tennant shares extremely rare photo of children ahead of school return The Doctor Who actress is a doting mum to five children

With children across the UK returning to their classrooms either this week or next, Georgia Tennant is making the most of her time with her young ones before school commences.

The 35-year-old actress, who is married to David Tennant, uploaded a rare photo of three of her children during an outing to their local park.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares funny video of husband David

Although it's not quite clear which kids were featured in the snap, two of the elder siblings were seen pushing ten-month-old Birdie in a pushchair. "She has new parents now. #lastdayofsummer," the doting mum joked in the caption.

Georgia, who has been married to David, 49, since 2011, is a loving mother to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

The actress shared this snap of her children

Over the past few months, Georgia has been keeping her followers entertained amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing tiny snippets of her life at home, the mum-of-five posted funny photos of her cooking disasters, daily walks and celebrated her latest show with David called Staged, which hit television screens during lockdown.

Georgia has also been on hand to help her husband record the episodes for David Tennant Does A Podcast With... In a recent Instagram post, the couple were seen goofing around in the recording studio.

Georgia is a doting mum to five kids, here pictured with baby Birdie

"#pantsbants David Tennant does a podcast with very little on @davidtennantpod," joked the actress. The post came days before David's chat with Star Trek actor George Takei was released. Meanwhile, his latest episode features Dame Judi Dench.

In the coming weeks of the podcast, David will also sit down with the Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, musician Tim Minchin, The Good Fight and Vera star Cush Jumbo, and acting royalty and star of Succession Brian Cox.

