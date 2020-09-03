The Duke of Sussex has said that he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed in new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping and preconceptions”.

Appearing on Zoom alongside athletes including the US's Tatyana McFadden and Matt Stutzman, Italy’s Bebe Vio, France’s Jean-Baptiste Alaize and South Africa’s Ntando Mahlangu – all of whom are in the documentary – Harry described their efforts as "incredible".

Rising Phoenix tells the heart-warming story of the Paralympic Games.

Of the documentary, doting dad Harry said: "With Covid and everything else that is happening at the moment, your stories and the strength that you guys show, is incredible and that needs to be seen more.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to #RisingPhoenix stars @ArmlessArcher @jbalaize @TatyanaMcFadden @VioBebe and Ntando Mahlangu about the power of sport to change the world and the way we think.



Rising Phoenix – the extraordinary story of the @Paralympics - is out now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Kzq0COg6RF — HTYT Stories (@HTYTstories) September 3, 2020

Prince Harry appeared alongside the athletes on Zoom

"It needs to be spoken about more, to try and get rid of the stereotyping to get rid of those preconceptions."

Harry added: “My biggest hope is that people will watch this film and go ‘No mater how hard my life is, no matter how hard a day or a week can be, this what I aspire to, not just for me but for my family and all the loved ones around me.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently signed a Netflix deal of their own

“It is that element that I think will end up changing the world, so well done and thank you very much.”

The royal also appeared in the trailer for the film last month.

Sitting on a leather green sofa in a warehouse-style studio in the UK and dressed casually in a khaki shirt and chinos, Harry said: "There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest of places than sport."

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have since set up their own production company, signing a deal of their own with Netflix, as confirmed on Wednesday.

