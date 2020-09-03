What to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal The Sussexes moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

READ: Prince Harry's unbreakable bond with royal cousin Princess Eugenie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan land Netflix deal

Details about the project, including their company's name, are still to be revealed but HELLO! takes a look at what we know so far about Prince Harry and Meghan's mega deal with the streaming service.

What will Harry and Meghan's Netflix shows be about?

In a statement, the Sussexes said: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

Meghan and Harry carried out their last royal duties in March 2020

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Harry and Meghan's production company will create documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming. While details are still to be announced about their first shows, Netflix has said there were already several projects in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

It's likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce content about causes that they are passionate about and which ties in with their charitable work. Topics are likely to include women's empowerment, civil rights, wildlife conservation, mental health, sport and the military.

Will Meghan return to her acting career?

The Suits star retired from acting in 2017 shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry and the Netflix deal has got fans talking about whether we'll see Meghan return to the screen.

MORE: Meghan Markle's special cause for celebration revealed

Meghan with her Suits co-stars in 2012

While the Duchess provided the voiceover for Disneynature's Elephant documentary earlier this year, it seems unlikely that Meghan will appear in a character role in front of the camera again.

There is a possibility that both Harry and Meghan could appear in documentaries about their charity work, given that the Duke made a cameo appearance in Netflix film Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games.

How much will Harry and Meghan earn from the Netflix deal?

It is not known how much the couple will be paid for producing the content, but reports claimed they have signed a deal for a number of years after holding talks with other global entertainment companies.

Other royal production ventures

Prince Harry's uncle Prince Edward founded Ardent Productions in 1993, which produced royal history documentaries. However, it made substantial losses and Edward stepped down from his role as production director and joint managing director in order to concentrate on his royal duties. Ardent was voluntarily dissolved in 2009 with assets of just £40.

MORE: 14 times the royal family made surprising TV cameos

Prince Edward in 1993 on his first day at Ardent Productions

Harry's aunt Sarah, Duchess of York was also one of the executive producers of the 2009 film, The Young Victoria, which starred Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend. The Duchess' eldest daughter Princess Beatrice was given a non-speaking role as an extra.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.