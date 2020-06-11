Chase Stokes has been keeping us updated with his lockdown life over the past few months, and has enjoyed a surge in followers thanks to the success of Outer Banks, which came out on Netflix in April, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The lead star of the show regularly shares photos on Instagram, and recently surprised fans after they noticed something new about his appearance – a smiley face tattoo. Having not noticed it until now, many commented on Chase's body art, with one writing in the comments: "I love your tattoo omg!" While another wrote: "I love that smiley face tattoo." A third added: "Wait, I love your smiley face tattoo."

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has the cutest tattoo!

While fans of Outer Banks can't imagine anyone else playing John B, the actor recently revealed that things could have turned out very differently, as he was very close to turning the part down. Talking to his co-star Madelyn Cline, who plays his love interest Sarah Cameron in the programme, on Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office, Chase revealed he was unsure about the initial description of Outer Banks. "The first time I got the audition it was the most bland email I've ever got. It was four friends on a treasure hunt, Netflix, and the character's name was John B. So I was like 'This is the Goonies. It's a Goonie's reboot.' I said no." He continued: "I don't want to touch a piece of iconic cinema and destroy it. I was like that's my worst nightmare doing a bad reboot."

Outer Banks came to Netflix in April during the coronavirus lockdown

While Chase had decided against Outer Banks, the role of Topper came through his agent, and while he was still against the idea of the show, he was in need of money. "I was like, 'I don't care at this point. At least I'm not one of the main kids in the show,'" he said. While the star forgot most of Topper's lines in his audition, the show's casting director convinced him to give the role of John B a chance. "I read the pilot and I'm like 'Oh my god, this is not The Goonies. I screwed this up so bad," he said.

