Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon looks identical to dad Ryan Phillippe in new modelling shot The actress has two children with her ex-husband

Reese Witherspoon son, Deacon, has got some heartbreaking good looks! The Hollywood star posted modelling snapshots to her Instagram Stories marvelling at how fast he's growing up.

But what her fans couldn't get over was how much the 16-year-old looks like his dad, Ryan Phillippe, 45.

Reese, 44, reposted a photo of her son by famed photographer, Sam Dameshek, the resemblance to her ex-husband was undeniable.

"Looks just like his daddy," wrote one fan, while another commented: "I had to do a double-take".

Deacon has adopted his father’s famous pout and could easily be mistaken for a young Ryan.

Although his parents separated in 2008 after nine years of marriage, Deacon is still close with his dad, who regularly posts photos with him to Instagram.

Deacon has his dad's pout

Ryan also maintains a good relationship with their daughter, Ava, 20.

Reese - who has a seven-year-old son, Tennessee, from her current marriage to Jim Toth - opened up about her divorce to Ryan, who she first met in 1997.

She told Elle Magazine that her divorce was "very humiliating and isolating" but that she had to learn from the breakup.

Ryan spends time with son Deacon

"You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame. You know? And it's a really easy thing to do, and I'm certainly guilty of it," she admitted.

"[You have to] look at yourself and go, `What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real-life knowledge out of it."

While Ryan hasn’t gone on to marry again he has another daughter, Kai Knapp, nine, from his former romance with Pitch Perfect actress, Alexis Knapp.

