Beyoncé's mum shares sensational throwback video of daughter in talent show The star just celebrated her 39th birthday

Beyoncé was born to perform, and one look at the video her mum, Tina Knowles, posted to Instagram confirms it.

The star rang in her 39th birthday on Friday and her proud mother couldn’t wait to send her some love through social media with a throwback video of her famous daughter performing at a talent show when she was eight-years-old.

Wearing a sparkly blue dress and matching sequinned hairband Beyoncé belted out the song Home, from the musical film The Wiz, and cemented her diva status.

The video was from a talent show held in her hometown of Houston, Texas and her performance was nothing short of sensational.

Tina, 66, showcased just how proud she is of her daughter with her heartfelt birthday message.

"Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!!" she wrote. "You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence (yes confidence. At my lowest points you Solange, Kelly, and Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power)."

Beyoncé was incredible even as a child

She continued: "I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now, and some oh well!! It takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby."

Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé didn't share a post on her special day but was expected to celebrate with her family including her husband, Jay-Z, 50, and their children, Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir, three.

They have spent the COVID-19 lockdown at their lavish home in the Hamptons where Tina has also been enjoying time with her daughter and grandchildren.



