Kate Hudson opens up about relationship with eldest son Ryder

Kate Hudson is an adoring mum to three children but it’s her bond with her eldest son which she claims is a little more unusual than the others.

The Fabletics founder, 41 gave birth to her first child, Ryder, 16 years ago, which means he’s now old enough to watch most of her movies.

When asked in an interview with Elle whether she’s been indulging in her own films during the COVID-19 lockdown she admitted: "No. Oh my God. I can't even listen to my voice! I have such a hard time. I'm one of those people that if someone is watching something I'm in, I'm like, turn it off!"

But she then revealed she’s made a couple of exceptions: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key. It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

Kate previously revealed details of her relationship with Ryder - who she shares with her first husband, Chris Robinson.

Kate adores being a mum to her three children

She told Instyle: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

Judging by Ryder’s Instagram page, Kate is doing a great job of parenting as despite being a teenager he’s still a doting older brother to his siblings, Bingham, nine, and 22-month-old, Rani.

Ryder is a doting older brother

He regularly posts pictures caring for his younger brother and sister and also pays gushing tributes to Kate and his grandmother, Goldie Hawn, too.

Kate’s son Bingham is from her relationship with former fiancé, Muse star Matt Bellamy, and she shares Rani with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

