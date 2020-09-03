Catherine Zeta-Jones' son is the double of this Hollywood actor The actress shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday with a cozy picture of her kids and the snapshot sparked a surprising reaction from fans.

The actresses’ two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, posed for the camera with Catherine's makeup-free daughter leaning on the shirtless back of her older brother.

The Chicago star captioned the shot: "Summer officially over in our family. Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both... And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass."

Many of her followers marvelled at the shot, calling it "beautiful" and commenting on how much Carys looks like Catherine and Dylan looks like their dad, Michael Douglas, 75.

But several also noticed Dylan's remarkable resemblance to another Hollywood actor… Matt LeBlanc.

Because with his floppy hair he looked a lot like Matt's character in Friends, Joey Tribbiani.

Someone even suggested he looks like a young Tom Cruise!

Carys and Dylan are incredibly close

The famous siblings have been in lockdown with their parents in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan celebrated his 20th birthday while in quarantine and his family's sweet messages to him showed what a close-knit family they are.

Carys shared a sweet photo of her hugging him and gushed: "20 YEARS OLD…. the most incredible brother and best friend I could ask for. I thank you for everything and love you more than you will ever know. I am the luckiest sister!"

His mum posted an adorable, black-and-white throwback photo to Instagram and wrote:

Fans thought Dylan looks like Matt LeBlanc's Friends character

"Happy Birthday to my darling son Dylan. 20 years ago today I was granted the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. You are the light of my life and I love you with every ounce of my being."

Catherine also revealed in a social media Q&A what they had been up to during lockdown.

"Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

When asked about the positives of lockdown, Catherine added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

