Jennifer Lopez shares emotional message for twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez put her perfectly manicured fingers to good use on Thursday when she posted a 'pinky promise' photo to Instagram and delivered a powerful message to her fans.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 51, shared a make-up free selfie, with her pinky lifted as she made a stand against climate change.

"Max and Emme are my world," she wrote about her twins. "When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart."

"We need to do something about it and take action NOW. That’s why I’m pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment. All the madres out there, will you join me?"

Jennifer had been nominated by Salma Hayek to spread the word in order to help save the planet.

Her fans thanked her for being an "inspiration" and a great mother too.

Jennifer pinky swears for her children's future

Jennifer - who shares her 12-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony - shared her feelings on motherhood in an Instagram post to celebrate American Mother’s Day earlier this year.

She wrote: "Being a mom is my greatest joy and happiness… my biggest challenge and my greatest triumph".

Jennifer will soon be a stepmother to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez's, two daughters, Ella, 12 and Natasha, 15 - from a previous relationship - too.

Jennifer and her children Emme and Max

The couple were forced to put their wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hope they’ll be able to celebrate, bigger and better in the near future.

Although she was understandably "heartbroken" when her wedding day was initially postponed, Jennifer told the Today Show in May: "God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see."

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019.

