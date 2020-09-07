Myleene Klass shocks fans as she reveals her first job out of college The 42-year-old made the revelation on her Smooth Radio show

Myleene Klass is incredibly talented, and has been since a very young age.

Although she became a household name back in 2001 when she took part in ITV reality show Popstars and formed popular band Hear'Say alongside Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan, she was mingling with other big stars years before.

On Monday's Smooth Radio show, which she presents, the topic was people's first jobs and the singer surprised her listeners as she revealed that hers was being a backup singer to a very famous pop star.

"Talking first jobs out of college at @smoothradio and here's mine! Backup singer for Cliff Richard. He IS a legend," she wrote across a clip which showed her singing on stage alongside the star.

"OMG. That was my first ever suit. I had to save hard to buy it," she said in reference to her all-black two-piece.

The star shared a video of her singing on stage with Cliff Richard

Even more impressive, however, is the fact that she worked alongside Cliff at the age of 10 when she sang in a choir which featured in his 1988 single Mistletoe and Wine.

And it seems that the talent runs in the family as Myleene recently showed off her daughter Ava's "party trick" – playing the piano backwards!

"Backwards piano challenge. So annoying that Ava @pianos_our_forte learnt to do this, just today and has completely stolen my party trick," she wrote alongside a very impressive video of both her and Ava taking turns on the instrument.

Fans were left stunned, with one commenting: "She is incredible, but you are a genius!"

A second remarked: "Lovely talented family!" A third added: "Insanely talented, all of you. Love watching you all you girls rock (and Apollo Of course)".