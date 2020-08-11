Myleene Klass' epic rocket cake for son Apollo's first birthday will blow you away The presenter treated her son to an amazing space-themed creation

Wow, now that's a cake. Presenter Myleene Klass doesn't do things by halves when it comes to celebrating her children's birthdays – just look at this incredible rocket cake for her son Apollo!

The cute little boy celebrated his first birthday with friends and family in their garden, complete with his own soft play and a barbecue for the grown-ups.

"Apollo’s first birthday was EPIC!" wrote Myleene on her Instagram page, alongside photos of the party. "Thank you to everyone that made it so special and one to remember."

The star thanked the bakers of the cake for the amazing creation, saying: "@thecakestoreuk for the EPIC rocket cake with a little Apollo astronaut! (Sooo cute! Only bit of the cake we didn’t eat!)"

Apollo's fantastic birthday cake

She added: "To the team at @thekidscorneruk who built an ACTUAL soft play in the garden! This meant so much to us all as lockdown has meant he’s never even seen anything like this. He was so happy, as were his little friends that could come! And to my own few friends who could come for a socially distanced sausage off the bbq. We love you. Friends are the family we choose."

We absolutely loved Apollo's cake, which definitely looks too good to eat. He's got a whole solar system going on there!

The birthday boy enjoying his rocket cake

Myleene also shared the sweetest photo of herself holding the birthday boy as he tucked into a piece of the cake, which looked to be a classic Victoria sponge.

The Cake Store commented on Myleene's post, writing: "We’re over the moon that you loved the cake and had a fantastic day. Happy 1st Birthday Apollo."

Myleene hired a soft play for the garden

The TV star's followers also adored the rocket cake, with one posting: "Wow that birthday cake is amazing!!!" and another commenting, "Wow one of the best cakes I’ve ever seen!!!"

We'd have to agree. Lucky Apollo!