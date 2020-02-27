Kate Garraway is teaming up with Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass for a very exciting reason The Global Awards will be a huge event this year

Following a successful stint in last year’s I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Kate Garraway has been keen to embrace new challenges, particularly in her professional life. Her new-found appetite for adventure has led the Good Morning Britain presenter to be appointed as a new co-host at this year’s star-studded Global Awards. Now in its third year, Kate will be joining returning hosts and good friends Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass to celebrate the very best in global music talent.

"I’ve obviously already been to the Global Awards and watched them do a brilliant job," she said. "When you’ve got live events, you’ve got live acts, there can be some freefall moments but they know exactly what they’re doing. They’re brilliant.”

British stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the Global nominations, battling it out in five categories to win Best Male Artist and Best Mass Appeal amongst others. International pop star Camilla Cabello has been confirmed to perform, alongside the Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and a classical double-act appearance from Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

Capital FM breakfast host Roman Kemp is delighted to return, explaining why the night is such a unique affair in the music industry calendar. "I’ve never known one like it, as you go through so many ups and downs," he explained. "It’s an emotional night for so many different reasons. You’re celebrating the best song that you love and that you’ve had memories with, and then all of a sudden you can be taken to biggest news moment of the year. The changing gear is so nice and seamless throughout the night, which I think is quite a tough thing to get right. But with the Global Awards, the feel on the night, it’s a celebration of moments."

Of course as well as being Global Award presenters, all three also share a joint history as I'm a Celebrity alumnis. All three radio stars spent time reminiscing about their experiences in the Australian jungle during an exclusive chat with HELLO!, out in the magazine on Monday. Roman and Kate came third and fourth respectively in last year's show, whilst Smooth and Classic FM presenter Myleene came runner-up to winner Busted star Matt Willis in ITV's 2006 hit series.

Reflecting on their life-changing experience on the show, Roman added that it was his perception by the public which also changed after the jungle: "I think everyone that I've spoken to has said that it has changed me. I think it's harder to realise in yourself.

"For me it was weird. It's the first time in my life where I've been known as Roman not as either Roman Kemp or Martin Kemp's son. It's weird, I love my dad and I love my parents and I could shout it from the rooftops that I'm their son, but it was really strange. I went out the other day and someone handed my dad a phone to take a photo of me and them. And that for me was like 'yes!'"

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is on Thursday 5th March at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

