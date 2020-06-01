Myleene Klass has opened up about how she and her partner Simon Motson are keeping the romance alive during lockdown, in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine this week. The mother-of-three, who welcomed her son Apollo with Simon last summer, revealed how her boyfriend has been leaving her love notes in her coffee flask, which he prepares for her every day before driving her to central London for her shows.

"Sim writes me romantic notes, which he hides in the lid," she tells us, laughing. "I keep them in a box. It's the little things, isn't it? That someone cares enough to make you a coffee or write you a note. Especially when you're a mum – you're still a woman. It's lovely to feel that."

While it's been five years since Myleene and Simon met on a blind date, they're still very much in the throes of love. "It's such a lovely feeling to be in a relationship where it feels so grounded. You know when people say it does feel like coming home. It feels like that. It's reassuring, it's kind and we laugh a lot," she says. "Sim has turned into an expert cocktail-maker in lockdown. I cut his hair and he makes me martinis. He's mastered the picante de la casa, so he definitely is a keeper."

Myleene with her children Apollo, Hero and Ava

Despite having three kids to look after – Myleene has daughter Ava, 12, and nine-year-old Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn – the couple still make sure they have plenty of downtime together. "We have a date night three times a week now. We make sure we have a takeaway and plan it," says Myleene. "The other day he asked what I wanted to do and I said as a joke, I want more candles than a 1980s music video. But he actually did it! He covered our living room with candles. But we don't want for much. We just want to sit down and have a curry and watch Killing Eve. That's my perfect night in."

And of having another child with Simon, the radio presenter says: "We have talked about it so many times. We just don't know when to stop. I would not say no to another baby. I don't want to tempt fate. Who knows what life has got planned for you. We didn't know we would even get him. The kids would love it if we had another baby. Simon is raring to go."

