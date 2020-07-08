Kate Garraway and her Smooth Radio colleague Myleene Klass reunited for the first time in months on Wednesday. Myleene shared a photo of the socially distanced meet-up to her Instagram page, where she wrote: "Mums always have the most important chats just sitting on the floor [heart emoji]. So good to see you @kategarraway. Me and @ariannemerry have the new [WhatsApp] group ready! @smoothradio @lbc @global."

The snap showed Myleene sitting on the floor in a pink skirt and denim jacket while her friend was also on the carpet a couple of metres behind her, wearing a gorgeous yellow and black print dress.

The star's followers were quick to send Kate their good wishes, commenting: "Lovely photo! Keep going Kate," "Women supporting women is THE best thing. We all wish Kate the very best xxx," "Lovely to see a smile on Kate's face xx," and: "Please send her all of EVERYONE'S love."

It was the first time that Kate has visited the studio since taking time off due to her husband Derek Draper's illness. The author and psychologist was taken ill with COVID-19 back in March and has been in intensive care ever since. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kate revealed at the weekend that Derek has now emerged from a deeper coma into a minimum state of consciousness.

Myleene posted the sweet reunion photo to Instagram

While he is still very unwell, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared that he has now started to open his eyes, saying: "I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: 'Good morning, Derek,' he sometimes opens his eyes. We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover."

As well as paying a visit to Smooth Radio, the mum-of-two also spoke to her ITV colleagues on Wednesday morning, when she announced that she will be presenting GMB again from Monday. Her co-star Piers Morgan told the brave star: "Even in the darkest times, the incredible strength you've had, honestly it's so inspiring. You've somehow held it together."

