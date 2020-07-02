Kate Garraway has the love and support of friends, family and colleagues as she continues to face the agonising wait on news of her husband Derek Draper, who has been critically ill in hospital since March. One such person is Myleene Klass, who has revealed she has been in regular contact with the GMB star to "make sure she is ok".

Myleene, 42, has taken over Kate's radio slot on Smooth FM in her absence, and said the TV presenter is never far from her mind. She told the Express: "There's not a day I don't sit in Kate's chair and think about what she must be going through.

"I'm always in touch making sure she is ok.... It's very, very sobering at the same time. Because I can sit with my family at the dinner table but not everyone can. That's a constant reminder."

Kate has been married to Derek since 2005

The mum-of-three continued: "I'm now doing double radio shows but I've not been able to do my other jobs and modelling shoots and performances because those have now been paused. They are not allowed at the moment.

"So it hasn't been an extra workload but it's definitely been a real eye-opener to what other families are experiencing."

The couple share two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, ten

Kate, 53, has understandably been keeping a low-profile in recent months. She last shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day, paying tribute to Derek, as well as her children's grandfathers.

She wrote, in part: "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful Daddy's out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad 'Trinity' - that's my dad Gordon , Derek's dad Ken and of course Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. )

Kate shared a touching Father's Day post

"All three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I'm so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don't have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that."