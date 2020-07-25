Myleene Klass shows off huge bathroom after treating partner Simon to a glorious bath The mother-of-three has impeccable taste!

Myleene Klass has a stunning – and rather large - bathroom! The Smooth Radio presenter took to Instagram on Saturday morning to tell her 357,000 followers that she had treated her partner Simon Motson to a relaxing bath and, whilst doing so, gave them a sneak peek at the gorgeous room.

GALLERY: 14 of the most stylish celebrity bathrooms

Loading the player...

WATCH As Myleene gives fans a sneak peek inside her huge bathroom

"Sim took the children this morning and let me have a lie in... so I ran him a bath to return the favour… give him a bit of me time," she wrote across the first clip, which saw Simon having a bubble bath whilst their son Apollo crawled around him.

She later added: "Like the Pied Piper... they all start gathering again," as her youngest daughter Ava joined them.

Myleene's bathroom is huge, with hardwood flooring. A free-standing bathtub is placed in the middle of the room, with a dazzling chandelier hanging overhead. The 42-year-old has added further luxurious touches with ornate wall-mounted mirrors, and a table topped with candles and fresh flowers. Next to it, the singer has a table filled with beauty products.

RELATED: Myleene Klass reveals emotional story behind Kate Garraway’s son's birthday party

Myleene has been supporting friend Kate during Derek's hospitalisation

The room is also filled with natural light, thanks to the large windows that line the back wall, and is no doubt the perfect spot for the family to relax in.

This weekend is definitely a relaxing one in contrast to the past weekend, when the whole family gathered at Kate Garraway's home to throw Bill the most incredible 11th birthday party.

Myleene, Simon and the kids all headed to Kate's home very early in the morning and helped set up an incredible tepee in the garden complete with six beds, for Bill and his friends, and a TV.

The star was also in charge of delivering an incredible Fortnite-themed cake which was a hit with the birthday boy.