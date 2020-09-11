Strictly couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova share first photo of newborn baby - see sweet name The Strictly champions have welcomed their second daughter

Strictly Come Dancing stars Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova have wasted no time in sharing the first photo of their newborn baby with their followers - and she is beautiful!

The couple, who welcomed their second daughter on Tuesday, posted a candid close-up picture of their new bundle of joy whilst confirming they had named her Lucia.

"Hello world! Introducing Lucia Elizabeth," wrote the doting parents. "Lucia - meaning bringer of light! This week we welcomed our second daughter! She is absolutely amazing and so loved by mummy and daddy and big sister! When three became four…"

Fellow professional dancer Karen Hardy was quick to respond with: "Congratulations." One fan remarked: "Congratulations to you all on the birth of your beautiful little girl ... truly blessed ... welcome Lucia." Another post read: "Congratulations, she is gorgeous."

Shortly after the arrival, proud father Darren made the sweet announcement, writing: "Bouncing into the world… our little girl has arrived and has already stolen our hearts. Mummy was a superstar!"

Lilia Kopylova posted this lovely photo of her little girl

The professional dancers are already doting parents to their eldest daughter, five-year-old Valentina. They announced their baby joy back in March - just days before the UK went into lockdown. At the time, Lilia and Darren revealed it was a "very long journey" for them to become pregnant again.

Darren won the second series of Strictly with former EastEnders star Jill Halfpenny in 2004, while Lilia took home the glitterball alongside Darren Gough the following year - the former English cricketer was the first male celebrity to win the title.

The Strictly stars are already parents to their eldest daughter Valentina

The ex-Strictly champions are one of the most successful male and female professionals in the history of the BBC show, having starred in six series and winning seven trophies between them.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, have since gone on to work on spin-off shows across the globe. Lilia became head judge on the Turkish version Yok Böyle Dans and Darren as head judge on the Lebanese version.

