Holly Willoughby has spoken of her concerns over the new 'six person rule', which will come into effect on Monday following a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Appearing with co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Thursday, 39-year-old Holly questioned whether the new restrictions will impact her family Christmas, and whether she would be forced to choose between her parents, Linda and Brian.

"It's going to be very awkward in my house. I'm a family of five," she said, referring to her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester. "So I'll have to choose between my mum and dad on Christmas Day."

Holly is a proud mum to three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Guest Matthew Wright agreed, telling the popular TV presenter: "I'm feeling very confused and conflicted. The rules are different everywhere else in the UK. You can't have your parents over on Christmas Day, but you can go on public transport? For the life of me, I can't make sense of it."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that as of Monday 14 September, groups of more than six people would be banned from meeting in order to avoid another lockdown. The new rules will apply to indoor and outdoor gatherings, including homes, pubs, restaurants and parks.

The This Morning star is very close to her parents

The PM further stated that the 'rule of six' would be enforced by the police, who will be able to issue fines or make arrests.

Holly is famously close to her parents. In April, the star shared a sweet throwback picture of her mum and dad to mark their 43rd wedding anniversary.

The couple were married back in 1977 and to celebrate the milestone, This Morning host Holly posted a black and white picture of them kissing on their wedding day. She captioned the snapshot: "Happy 43rd wedding anniversary to these love birds... love you Mumma and Dadda!"

