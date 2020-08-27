Holly Willoughby reveals surprising new hobby The This Morning star is going retro!

Holly Willoughby is throwing it back to the 60s! The This Morning star has taken to Instagram to reveal her fun new lockdown project – and we're sure her three children were happy to lend a helping hand.

Holly, 39, shared a snapshot showing bundles of tie dyed items, complete with string to hold them together. She joked: "Quarantine cliché… tie dye incoming!"

Her designs got the approval of her stylist, Angie Smith, who commented: "Whoop whoop!" while friend Fearne Cotton added: "The best!!!"

Holly Willoughby revealed her latest project on Instagram

Holly is currently on her summer break from hosting duties on This Morning – but will soon be back on screens with co-star Phillip Schofield. The popular duo will return on 7 September, having been covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in their absence.

During her time out, Holly and her family travelled to Quinta do Lago, a luxury resort in the Algarve, but had to cut it short by two weeks in order to allow 14 days for her to quarantine at home.

The This Morning star is a proud mum to three children

The star shares her £3million house in London with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester.

It's a special month for Holly and her husband Dan. On 4 August, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and the star took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Holly shared a previously unseen photo from her wedding, showing the newlyweds kissing in front of their guests. She wrote: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world."

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

Holly and Dan tied the knot at St Michael's Church in West Sussex, before moving onto their wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs. Following their wedding, Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about the big day. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels," she later mused on This Morning. "But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

