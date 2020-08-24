Holly Willoughby shows off her flawless figure in chic white swimsuit from summer holiday The This Morning host has recently returned from Portugal

Holly Willoughby is clearly still in holiday mode after she shared a stunning photo from her recent holiday to Portugal on Sunday. The This Morning host, who is enjoying a break from her television duties, proudly flaunted her flawless figure in a chic white Melissa Obadash swimsuit in the throwback snap.

MORE: Holly Willoughby misses This Morning for important reason

The picture showed the 39-year-old top up on her tan whilst lounging by the swimming pool, giving fans a little sneak peek into her luxury summer getaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Find out everything about Holly Willoughby

The beautiful photo comes shortly after Holly was forced to cut back her vacation with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children in order to self-isolate for two weeks before returning to This Morning on 1 September.

READ: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Over the past few weeks, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have stepped in for Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield on the ITV daytime show during the summer period.

The This Morning host shared this gorgeous holiday snap

It was recently reported that Holly, who shares Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester with her husband, planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares kiss with husband Dan Baldwin in rare gushy post

During her time off, the mum-of-three has kept a relatively low profile – however, she managed to still share some sun-soaked pictures, including a glamorous selfie as she relaxed outside, and a photo of herself swimming in the pool.

Holly Willoughby wore a stunning swimsuit from Melissa Obadash

SHOP NOW

Despite her demanding career, Holly has always put her family first. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the doting mum explained: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.