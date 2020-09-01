Jennifer Lopez looks identical to mum in stunning Coach campaign with kids The star is incredibly close to her mum

The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and her age-defying mum, Guadalupe Lopez.

The mother-daughter duo star in the new Coach campaign alongside Jennifer’s 12-year-old twins, Esme and Max, and their resemblance is uncanny.

In fact, Jennifer, 50, and Guadalupe, 74, look like sisters in the photos of the three generations of family members enjoying dinner with a beautiful, mountain backdrop.

MORE: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his ranch - but he's not alone!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez cooks and dances as she shows off stunning kitchen in her Hamptons home

"What does a modern family look like?" Jennifer asks in the campaign video. "There’s not one single definition. It’s not about perfection, it’s about acceptance. Where everyone can be their true authentic selves around each other."

The Hustlers actress is unbelievably close to her mum who raised her and her two sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx, New York, with her dad, David.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez announces exciting family news

Jennifer and her family star in the new Coach campaign

Jennifer credited her for giving her the drive, backing, and dance moves which have driven her to incredible success.

On Guadalupe’s 74th birthday the Jenny From the Block hitmaker paid tribute to her mother by posting a video of her busting some moves on stage with her famous daughter.

She captioned the amazing Instagram post with a heartfelt thank you.

RELATED: Celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

Jennifer's mum Guadalupe looked incredible

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing, and lighting up every room she was in.

"She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

Jennifer shares her twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, but is engaged to baller, Alex Rodriguez.

The pair had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to be able to have their special day soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.