Kim Kardashian shares peek inside walk-in wardrobe at home with Kanye West The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in Hidden Hills, LA

Kim Kardashian has shared a new look inside her incredible walk-in wardrobe – and we aren't jealous at all! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself posing inside the spacious area while trying on new items from her Skims range. The room resembled a boutique, with rows of colour co-ordinated clothes hanging up behind her. The reality star lives in a minimal mansion in Hidden Hills, with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and husband Kanye West.

Over the past few weeks, Kanye has been staying at their Wyoming ranch, following his well-documented Twitter posts and political rally in South Carolina in July.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

While Kanye is currently away from his family, photos emerged of the couple's four-year-old son Saint stepping onto a private jet in Wyoming over the weekend, having gone to visit his dad.

Kim has publicly supported Kanye after his recent bipolar episode, and shared a heartfelt message about her husband's struggles on social media, describing him as a "brilliant but complicated person".

In the lengthy statement, she wrote: "Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true."

Kim and Kanye West's four children inside their Hidden Hills mansion

Kim had taken a social media hiatus following Kanye's recent actions, but has since returned to Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

Kim recently went to visit Kanye in Wyoming

Last weekend, the mother-of-four shared some sweet photos of herself with her four children during her grandmother MJ's birthday celebrations. The star opened up about the special day, writing: "Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown.

"So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!"

