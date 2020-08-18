Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago suffers fall while at Wyoming ranch The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been staying at their ranch in Wyoming following their glamping holiday to Colorado, and over the weekend the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some sweet videos from her husband's Sunday Service. In once clip, the couple's oldest child, North West, seven, was seen giving her little sister Chicago, two, a piggyback ride over to where the choir were performing. In the footage, Chicago was later seen sitting on the grass looking upset, having fallen off North. Kim captioned the video with a crying with laughter emoji, a shocked emoji and a crying emoji, but luckily, it looked like the little girl wasn't hurt.

The Kardashian-West family were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her children over the weekend. In another clip shared by Kim, North, Saint and their cousin Reign were seen joining in the Sunday Service choir during their performance, all dressed in matching orange outfits.

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago suffered a fall after being given a piggyback ride from North

Kim also reassured fans that their Sunday Service met the current lockdown safety requirements. She wrote: "For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting."

North had been carrying her sister over to the Sunday Service choir

Kim and Kanye's relationship has been making headlines over the past few weeks following the Yeezy founders recent bipolar episode, where he tweeted about their personal life, including their daughter North.

He later apologised, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The reality star previously released a statement asking the public to be understanding towards her husband, and to give her family privacy during this difficult time.

In it, she wrote: "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

