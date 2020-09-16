It was an emotional day in the Ramsey household on Wednesday after Chris and Rosie Ramsey marked their son Robin's first day at school.

Sharing a sweet family portrait on Instagram, the doting mum confessed she was "an emotional mess" as she watched their little boy skip into his classroom.

"Finally! Jokes aside, I cried like a baby," she wrote in the caption. "These six months have been the longest I've ever known in my life. We've watched our little boy experience emotions we never knew possible. His little sparkle has somewhat withered and the loneliness he has obviously felt at times have been painful to witness.

"Thankfully Robin skipped into his new classroom this morning, full of smiles and excitement! I'm so looking forward to watching him experience school and all it has to offer, even if it is slightly different."

Giving all the teachers and fellow parents a special mention for coping during pandemic, Rosie added: "Thank you to all the wonderful teachers out there and well done to us parents. We made it.

"(I know you may think I sound dramatic, but it's been tough. It's been extremely tough. I personally think its ok to know that. In fact for me it makes me feel a bit better acknowledging how 'unprecedented' and hard it has really been.)" She concluded: "Sending you all lots of love xx."

Doting mum Rosie posted this snap of her family

Fans were quick to sympathise with Rosie, with one writing: "Well done Robin. It's easy to forget how challenging this time must've been for only children. And well done to you guys for getting through this time especially with everything you've had going on."

Another remarked: "Eeeeee nice on Robin! Knew he’d stroll in. And yes, it's been an insane time. He's got this! We've all got this x."

The couple are famed for their hilarious chats on their podcast

Despite lockdown, it's been a special time for both Chris and Rosie who announced their pregnancy joy with their followers back in July. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also won the listeners award at the most recent British Podcast Awards for their incredibly popular podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed.

The weekly podcast, which regularly hits No. 1 on download charts, explores the highs and lows of dating, relationships and marriage. Earlier this month, the pair released a new book, which has been created as a relatable guide on dating.

