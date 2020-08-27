Famed for their honest accounts on married life, Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie always deliver hilarious content on their award-winning podcast, S**gged, Married, Annoyed, week after week.

And on Thursday's This Morning, Chris showed off his playful side once again by joking about his pregnant wife's aches and pains during her pregnancy. "Three days ago we went for the scan so 20 weeks," the expectant mum explained. "I feel really good. I miss wine. No sickness though, touch wood. I'm just tired." To which, Chris remarked, "Oh, you never mention you're tired."

The couple are counting down the days to the arrival of their second baby and how their little boy Robin is looking forward to becoming a big brother. "He's so excited. He's such a lonely little child. He'll be over the moon," explained Rosie, with Chris adding: "He has so much love to give."

The couple are famed for their hilarious chats on their podcast

During the chat, they once again got frank about their marriage and revealed what it's like to work together. "Married life is really hard," confessed Rosie. "Spending so much time with someone is really hard, we have quite a nice marriage and we fight all the time. I can't imagine what it must be like if you have a bad marriage. It's [the podcast] that has made our relationship better, to be honest."

Their weekly podcast, which regularly hits No. 1 on download charts, explores the highs and lows of dating, relationships and marriage. "A lot of people relate and people that listen to [our podcast] say they now have weekly beefs with their partners," Chris added.

Following on from the success of their podcast, the Ramseys have now created a relatable guide on dating. The new book, which is out on 3 September, will no doubt have readers crying with laughter and nodding along in solidarity.

