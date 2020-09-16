Fern Britton reflects on love and betrayal in heartfelt post The former This Morning star shared her feelings on Twitter

Fern Britton commented on her experience of betrayal, love and loss in a new post on Twitter this week.

Taking to the social media site on Wednesday, the former This Morning presenter shared a post by another Twitter user, who had uploaded a snippet from a heartfelt piece of writing.

MORE: Fern Britton's fans compliment her new look following split from husband Phil Vickery

It read: "In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. Get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.

"You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form new friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton recalls moment marriage to Phil Vickery broke down

"We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is still being written."

Fern was quick to respond, commenting: "This fits so perfectly xxx." She then shared it to her timeline, where she added a caption.

It read: "Thank you for posting this@georginabelcher. Whoever wrote this KNOWS! Xx," followed by a series of heart emojis.

Fern and Phil separated in January after 20 years of marriage

The bestselling author has been through a huge period of change over the last few months, as she announced her separation from husband Phil Vickery back in January.

The former couple, who used to work together on the ITV morning show before Fern left over a decade ago, share daughter Winnie, who is 19.

RELATED: Fern Britton's genius fashion hack will surprise you

Mum-of-four Fern also shares twin sons Harry and Jack, 26, and daughter Grace, 23, with her first husband, Clive Jones.

Thankyou for posting this @georginabelcher . Whoever wrote this KNOWS ! Xx 💕💕💝 https://t.co/2HZiFPifAW — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) September 16, 2020

The presenter shared the moving message to Twitter

Since her split from Phil, Fern has been subjected to rumours that she is dating someone new.

Back in July, the star saw photos online of her and a "new man" who was actually her sibling. The 63-year-old commented on Twitter: "Er, it’s my brother... weirdos."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.