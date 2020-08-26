Fern Britton's genius fashion hack will surprise you We are so here for the star's smart tip

Brace yourselves, but Fern Britton might have just revealed the fashion hack of the decade…

The star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some brilliant advice with her followers – swap your bras for bikini tops!

WATCH: Fern Britton speaks frankly about single life

Sharing a snap of herself in a stylish polka dot bikini top, Fern wrote: "Gals, I have taken to wearing a bikini top instead of a bra. Much more comfortable. You’re welcome."

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before the doting mum's fans rushed to reply to Fern's tweet, letting her know just how much they appreciated her brilliant tip.

Fern shared the clever tip on Twitter

"I totally agree, I've always worn bikini tops instead of bras, I can not wear a bra they hurt too much," wrote one.

"Been living this life all lockdown," added another, with a third excitingly agreeing: "Yes! I have done this for yonks. And swimsuits as a body. Liberating!"

Fern has spent the past few months at her Cornwall home, where the best-selling author has been living since her high profile split from husband Phil Vickery after 20 years together.

In June, Fern opened up about their separation for the first time, telling Weekend magazine that it had taken her a long time to make the decision, but that she now feels "liberated".

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright. Now I'm looking forward to the last third of my adult life," she added.

While in Cornwall, Fern has been busy writing her latest novel, Daughters of Cornwall, which follows a woman who has a secret child.

The presenter has been enjoying making friends with locals in her new hometown and has been joined by her two daughters, Winnie and Grace, who are currently staying with her during the lockdown.

