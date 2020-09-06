Fern Britton's fans compliment her new look following split from husband Phil Vickery The former This Morning host is looking radiant

Fern Britton thrilled her fans on Sunday when she showed off a new look on social media.

The presenter and author changed her Twitter profile picture to a sweet new photo that showed the star sitting outdoors, with rocky cliffs behind her – likely to have been taken in her adopted home county of Cornwall.

MORE: Fern Britton's genius fashion hack will surprise you

In the snap, Fern rested her head in one hand and wore glasses and her shoulder-length blonde hair tied back in a loose style as she looked off into the distance with a serene expression on her face.

The 63-year-old shared the snapshot with the caption "#NewProfilePic" and her fans were quick to compliment the flattering photo, both for how lovely Fern looked and how happy she seemed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton recalls moment marriage to Phil Vickery broke down

Their responses included: "Gorgeous... you look deep in thought Fern," "You’re absolutely beautiful xxx," "Your mind, body & soul look very relaxed," and: "You look very calm & peaceful, beautiful."

In response to one comment, which read: "That is quite beautiful x," Fern replied: "Growing older in peace xxxx."

The mum-of-four experienced a huge shake-up in her life at the start of the year, announcing her separation from husband Phil Vickery after 20 years back in January.

Fern's fans shared their love for her new photo

Since then, she has shared occasional glimpses of her single life to social media, although in July, she shut down rumours that she was in another relationship.

The former This Morning co-host took to Twitter to say that tabloid photographers had taken photos of her with a man that they claimed was her new boyfriend, after snapping pictures of the pair enjoying the local beach.

READ: Fern Britton reveals regret following lockdown birthday celebrations in Cornwall

The down-to-earth star added: "Er, it’s my brother... weirdos." In contrast, Fern was clearly touched by all the nice messages she received after her profile photo change.

Just three hours later, she tweeted again to say: "Lapping up the flattery here! Thank you to my beautiful tweet pals."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.