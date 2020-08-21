Dan Walker thrills fans with exciting announcement about his book The BBC Breakfast star has something to look forward to

Dan Walker thrilled fans on Friday after sharing a sneak peek at his brand new book, Remarkable People: Extraordinary Stories of Everyday Lives.

Despite the BBC Breakfast star still being in the writing process, he couldn't contain his excitement after he was sent the cover art for his book, and had to share it with his social media followers.

Captioning the image, Dan wrote: "Well... nearly finished writing ‘Remarkable People’ and now the publishers have sent through the front cover.

"VERY EXCITING! I can’t wait for you to read it. There are some incredible people in there." His followers soon expressed their joy over the book, with many agreeing they can't wait to read it.

Dan Walker's new book is released on 29 October

"Cannot wait to read this, watch you every morning Dan at 6 before work," one enthusiastic fan wrote. "We’ve seen so many remarkable people on BBC Breakfast Dan, all because of you. Thank you and can’t wait to read all about them," wrote another.

According to the synopsis, Dan's book "shines a light on the kindliness, compassion and selflessness which characterises so many people and their actions right across the UK. An amazing antidote to the darkness and negativity of recent times".

Dan Walker has written the stories of remarkable people

It adds: "In the course of his professional life, Dan has encountered a stream of remarkable people with intriguing and uplifting stories that should be told. In Remarkable People, he engagingly recounts these wonderful and heart-warming stories.

"He explores a host of themes such as deprivation, inequality, loneliness and mental health, in the process highlighting and celebrating significant pockets of truly heartening altruism, benevolence and self-sacrifice, typified by a deep concern for others and a million random acts of kindness."

Dan also revealed in the comment section of his post that a portion of the proceeds from sales of the book would go to a charity or cause related to the stories in the book.

