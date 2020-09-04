Viewers complain following major change to BBC Breakfast - see Naga Munchetty's response How do you think BBC Breakfast should change now that presenters' wear face masks?

Naga Munchetty has spoken to BBC Breakfast viewers via Twitter following complaints over the presenters wearing masks during broadcasting.

One person pointed out that it was difficult for people who relied on lip reading, tweeting: "Hey @BBCNews if your presenters are going to wear masks then you need to put subtitles on automatically. Especially when there is no signing.@TVNaga01#accessibility."

Naga replied: "Hey Thomas - It is something we are aware of and trying to address - See-through masks etc - There is live signing on @BBCNews and subtitles can be turned on @BBCOne - As masks become more prevalent and required, perhaps the answer for live news is to keep subtitles turned on?"

Thomas replied: "Thank you. I’m glad you are looking into it. I suppose that’s the simplest solution but automatic ones would stop people missing valuable information as they find the button." A fellow viewer offered advice to those who needed subtitles, writing: "My daughter has a hearing impairment we have subtitles on in settings so they automatically come up on all channels."

BBC Breakfast presenters' have been wearing face masks

Most TV shows have now resumed filming while sticking to new safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Line of Duty is among those to restart filming season six, with executive producer Simon Heath saying: "It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry Covid protocols, we’re delighted to be able to resume filming series six safely."

The police procedural drama's showrunner, Jed Mercurio, added: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."